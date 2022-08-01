Corridor for exporting grain from three Ukrainian ports agreed in Istanbul

MOSSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The joint coordination center in Istanbul has agreed the route for a humanitarian corridor to export grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian ports, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"On July 30, 2022, the Istanbul-based joint coordination center for safe passage of ships, their search, demining issues and prevention of dangerous incidents, involving Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations, developed and agreed the route of a humanitarian corridor for the safe passage of ships exporting grain and mineral fertilizers from Ukrainian ports of Yuzhny, Odessa, and Chernomorsk," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, the corridor was agreed as part of the implementation of the initiative on mutual understanding on safe shipment of grain from Ukrainian ports.