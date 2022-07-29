Blocking of Russian envoy to Geneva’s bank account unacceptable — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 30. /TASS/. A Swiss bank’s decision to block an account of the Russian envoy to UN and other international organizations in Geneva is an unacceptable and discriminatory practice, a Russian diplomat said on Friday.

"Today we <…> learned that a Swiss bank had blocked the personal account of the Russian envoy to Geneva. We believe that such discriminatory practices are unacceptable," Russian envoy Irina Tyazhlova told a meeting of the UN Open-ended Working Group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies.

A Swiss bank has blocked the personal account of Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov, the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation said on Friday.