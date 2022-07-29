Western partners do not meet contract commitments — Gazprom

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Gazprom disagrees with allegations of European partners regarding the failure of the Russian gas holding to honor its contact commitments, Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"I want to state European partners place the blame on Gazprom for our unjustified contraction of gas supplies to Europe. Nothing could be further from the truth. They do not honor contractual obligations for maintenance of compressor stations. I urge partners to solve their own problems as soon as practicable and the situation with gas deliveries to the European market will immediately normalize. By the way, a portion of our correspondence with partners will be posted soon," the top manager said.

Siemens has no restrictions to access the Portovaya compressor station and the company has all the abilities to perform service maintenance. "We are looking forward to the arrival of their specialists at the compressor station," Markelov added.