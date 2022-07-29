Bank of Russia models different scenarios with market players — press service

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is modeling different scenarios with market players, the regulator’s press service told TASS, responding to a query about consideration of a mechanism for the dollar rate calculation in case its exchange trading is canceled.

"Sanction restrictions are changing continuously. To safeguard client and support continuity of financial system’s operations, the Bank of Russia is modeling different scenarios with market players and infrastructural entities," the press service said.

Forbes reported earlier, citing sources, that the Central Bank is discussing a scenario where there will be no stock exchange rate of the dollar.