Russian labor market have aspects giving rise to concerns — Economy Minister

YAROSLAVL, July 29. /TASS/. Certain phenomena giving rise to government’s concerns are being recorded on the Russian labor market, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"The unemployment is at record low levels for the second month in a row - 3.9%. At the same time, we understand pretty well that we should not be satisfied in any case. We see there are certain signs on the labor market prompting us to be anxious," Reshetnikov said.

At the same time, the adverse scenario on the labor market has not materialized, he added.