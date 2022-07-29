Situation in Russian economy better than spring forecasts — Economy Minister

YAROSLAVL, July 29. /TASS/. The situation in the Russian economy continues to become better than forecast estimates of March - April, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"When speaking about the current situation in the economy, it is evolving better than expected in March - April," the Minister said.

Consumer activity in the country being among the key drivers for the economic situation has passed "a certain period of recovery" but is still lower than figures at year start in real value, Reshetnikov said. Legalization of parallel import, with 307,000 tonnes of goods worth $4 bln brought to the country so far, is one of efficient tools in the sanction environment, the Minister added.