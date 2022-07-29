SCO summit to discuss broader use of national currencies — Lavrov

TASHKENT, July 29. /TASS/. The September summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand will consider an agreement on wider use of national currencies in mutual trade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday after the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting.

"We have considered a series of documents to be presented at the meeting," Lavrov said. "The second document is also important for our further efforts - this is a roadmap to expand the use of national currencies in mutual settlements," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

"The most important draft documents considered pertain to integration processes," Lavrov noted. "I would like to highlight the concept of transport corridors interrelation in this regard. This is a very significant practical arrangement," he added.