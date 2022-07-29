Engie reviews value of its stake in Nord Stream downwards due to Gazprom's risk profile

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Engie has downgraded the value of its stake in the Nord Stream pipeline by 259 million euros due to the heightened risk profile of Gazprom, the French energy company said in its financial report on Friday.

"On Nord Stream 1, the Group has reviewed the valuation of its 9% stake, due to the heightened risk profile of its unique customer, Gazprom, reducing therefore its value to 305 mln euros, down 259 mln euros compared to 31 December 2021. This change in fair value does not affect the profit and loss account, as it is taken directly to Engie’s equity," the company said.

Engie also claims that it has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian gas and limited its financial risks, even in the event of a complete cessation of supplies from Russia. In particular, the French company reduced the share of Russian gas to 4% of its European needs.

"Similarly, for the winter of 2023-24, the Group is confident that additional volumes contracted through new supply sources including LNG, together with an expected decrease in demand will help replace the need for Russian volumes and reach required its storage levels in case of a full cut of Russian flows," the company stressed.

Since July 27, Nord Stream has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity due to the shutdown of another gas turbine. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Canadian sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to return it.

On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. Currently, only one turbine remains in working condition.