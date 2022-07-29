Trade with SCO member-states to be built on national guarantees — Lavrov

TASHKENT, July 29. /TASS/. Mutual trade with member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement will be built on national guarantees for movement of goods, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

"I would like to mention one of decisions to be made today - approval of a draft roadmap for movement of goods with the use of increasingly higher numbers of national guarantees in mutual trade," Lavrov said.

Approval of such draft document is a specific and practical step, the Minister added.