Roman Abramovich is not involved in possible division of Yandex assets — representative

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian businessman Roman Abramovich is not involved in the possible division of Yandex's assets, a representative of the businessman told TASS.

"This information is incorrect. Mr. Abramovich is not involved in the process," the representative said.

Earlier, The Bell reported that instead of the Dutch Yandex N.V. the Russian business of Yandex may have a new parent company. According to the publication, a number of investors can be among the shareholders of the new company. In particular, the structures of Roman Abramovich and Vladimir Potanin were mentioned as possible investors. Potanin's spokesman declined to comment.