Hungary to sign deal to buy additional volumes of Russian gas in summer — Prime Minister

VIENNA, July 29. /TASS/. Hungary plans to clinch a deal for the purchase of an additional 700 million cubic meters of Russian gas this summer, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"We are still negotiating with the Russians to get an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas," he said, speaking on the Kossuth radio station.

On July 21, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that Hungary was going to buy extra volumes of natural gas from Russia and would like to reach an agreement as quickly as possible. He said that Hungary's intention to purchase an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas is prompted by the need to ensure the security of the country's energy supply in the coming months.

In September of 2021, the Hungarian company MVM signed two long-term contracts with Gazprom, which provide for the supply of a total of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year through pipelines through Serbia and Austria, bypassing Ukraine. The agreement is designed for 15 years and can be reviewed 10 years after the start of implementation.