Hungary’s PM negative on potential EU embargo for Russian gas

VIENNA, July 28. /TASS/. The idea of introducing an embargo on Russian gas supplies is like an attempt to be up against the wall, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the press conference on Thursday.

"Hungary has found ways up to now to reach consent with the EU on all anti-Russian sanctions, However, we now run into the wall called "the gas embargo. I suggest that countries of the community do not attempt to be up against it. I believe I am not the only sharing [this point of view]," Orban said.

The ban on Russian gas supplies to the EU could be introduced within the framework of the eighth or the ninth package of sanctions, Estonia’s Economy Minister Riina Sikkut said on Tuesday.