Industrial investment in Hainan up 43.5% in first half of 2022

HAIKOU /China/, July 28. /TASS/. Industrial investment in the southern Chinese province of Hainan rose 43.5% year-on-year in January-June 2022, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported citing Hainan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology.

Hainan ranks third in China in the growth rate of industrial investment over the period. The newspaper does not give the total amount of investment for January-June. However, it gives data on disbursement of investments in June, which rose 44.5% on May to 7.63 billion yuan ($1.13 billion). In January-June, 54.31% of total planned investments in 111 key industrial and information projects were used, according to the ministry.

The highest growth rates in investment from January through June were seen in new materials for petrochemical industry, modern biopharmaceuticals, green energy equipment and marine equipment. According to official data, in the first half of the year the gross output in the industrial equipment industry reached 6.28 billion yuan ($931.7 million), an increase of 14.2% over the same period last year.

The development of modern industry is an important part of the program to build a free trade port in the province, which was published in June 2020. It envisages turning the island into a special customs zone. The national government expects to generally complete the free port 2025, at which point the island should have a free trade and investment system in place.

By 2035 the free port and its model will take more mature forms. Hainan will have the freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, travel, and freight transportation.