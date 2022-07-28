Russian retailers note problems with Samsung and Apple products’ supplies

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian retailers face problems with supplies of electronics of such brands as Apple and Samsung, press service of Marvel-Distribution company told TASS.

"Retailers have problems in goods categories dominated by A-brands that left the Russian market, like Samsung or Apple. They accounted for a significant portion of their business. Such volumes cannot be closed by parallel import over a short term," the company said.

The consumer electronics market does not experience a strong contraction at the same time but shares of brands and segments have changed significantly, Marvel-Distribution said.

Press service of MegaFon told TASS about a small shortage for certain models of Samsung phones but stocks for the greater portion of models of this brand are enough to meet the current consumer demand.