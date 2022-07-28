Turkish Defense Minister assures Istanbul center works to promptly start grain export

ANKARA, July 28. /TASS/. The joint grain export coordination center in Istanbul is making efforts to start grain exports from Ukrainian ports as soon as possible, Turkish Defense Minister head Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"The center is actively working. Representatives from Turkey, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the United Nations are making efforts to start loading grain on ships in Ukrainian ports in the coming hours or days and putting them to sea," the TRT TV channel quoted the Turkish minister as saying.

When speaking at the opening ceremony of the center on Wednesday, Akar said that over 25 million tons of grain from Ukraine are planned to be transported by the Black Sea as part of the ‘food deal’.

According to the head of the Turkish Defense Ministry, five representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN each, both military and civilian, will be present at the coordination center on a permanent basis. The center will register merchant ships involved in the grain export and carry out their technical tracing in cooperation with the countries - participants of the grain deal and the UN. Inspection of vessels will be conducted during their loading in Ukrainian and Turkish ports. Demining of the sea will be carried out if necessary, however, as Akar stated, "there is no need for this at the current stage".

A package of documents geared towards resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering the exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center to search ships carrying grain in order to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid any false flag.