OMV still considering withdrawal from JV to develop Yuzhno-Russkoye field — CEO

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Austrian oil and gas company OMV is still considering the withdrawal from a joint venture with Gazprom and Germany's Wintershall Dea to develop the Yuzhno-Russkoye field, but the current situation makes the process difficult, OMV CEO Alfred Stern told a press conference on Thursday.

"We deconsolidated our activities in Russia, which means that the 24.99% you no longer see reflected in our production numbers. The second thing is that we also committed to the review of that interest in the gas field. We also investigate how we can further proceed, including potential exit and divestments. Current framework, that is available there, gives some difficulties in order to do this. But we continue our position that we are reviewing our interest in that gas field, including exit and divestment," he said.

Earlier, OMV announced that it would not invest in Russian projects and was going to revise its stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye field (24.99%), and also that it will revise its participation in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. OMV also terminated the agreement with Gazprom dated October 3, 2018, according to which OMV was to receive 24.98% in the project to develop areas 4A and 5A of the Achimov deposits of the Urengoyskoye field.