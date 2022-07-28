Russia’s Embassy urges US to exclude Russian food supplies from sanctions

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the United States called on Washington to take measures to ensure that Russian food shipments are excluded from sanctions.

"We urge the US authorities … to take specific steps to guarantee that Russian food and fertilizer supplies are exempt from direct and indirect sanctions restrictions," the embassy wrote in its Telegram channel on Thursday.

Furthermore, the diplomatic mission emphasized the importance of ensuring the operation and implementation of operations in Russian and foreign ports in order to overcome food-related challenges.

The embassy noted that Russia is concerned about the current situation in international agricultural markets and aims to "conscientiously fulfill all its obligations" under export contracts relating to agricultural goods supply. According to the embassy, the food crisis is linked to "systemic mistakes" in the policy of Western states.