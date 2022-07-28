Volunteers clean up about 20 hectares in Murmansk Region

TASS, July 28. Volunteers of the Clean Arctic federal project cleaned up from household waste about 20 hectares in the Khibiny - the biggest and most popular tourist attraction on the Kola Peninsula. The volunteers collected about ten tonnes of waste along the Kirovsk - Apatity road and around Lake Maly Vudyavr, the project’s press service reported on Thursday.

"The expedition to the Murmansk Region continued for less than one week. The team of 50 people has collected about 10 tonnes of waste along the Korivsk - Apatity road and by Lake Maly Vydyavr," the press service said. "The volunteers had passed a few competitions to participate in the mission."

The big ecology campaign in the Murmansk Region featured also volunteers of PhosAgro - Clean Arctic’s partner. According to the federal project’s representative Andrey Nagibin, due to the company’s support and its responsible attitude to the environment, the volunteers have cleaned about 20 hectares of the Northern land, as well as improved the area. "We’ve seen here the synergy of businesses, public and authorities," the press service quoted him as saying. "We wouldn’t have done it without PhosAgro’s support. They have helped us with the accommodation and equipment, and the city administration has provided us with materials to make the area more comfortable. We were not only cleaning, we have been making the place more comfortable. Here we’ll make special bridges to the most interesting trail. Around Kirovsk there are very many places for leisure. The think is they need attention to make them comfortable."

Deputy Director of the Apatit Company’s local branch Sergey Svinin stressed the company had been developing actively an all-season tourism cluster in the Khibiny mountainous region. The cluster’s Bolshoi Vudyavr ski resort welcomes more than 250,000 guests every year.

Clean Arctic has organized a great cleaning mission to the Murmansk Region. A week earlier, participants in the Murmansk Region’s Volunteer Center and biologists of the Lomonosov Moscow State University wrapped up an expedition to Dalniye Zelentsy, where they had collected and sorted more than 2.5 tonnes of waste. Another group of specialists in Murmansk is about to process a 20-meter fragment of a rusty barge. This 60-tonne fragment is now on Kola Bay’s shore.

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012 are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic has developed into a platform, which unites public and volunteer organizations, scientists, officials and businesses. The project’s partners are Norilsk Nickel, Rosatom, PhosAgro, and RZD.