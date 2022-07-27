Hainan's city of Sanya will hold regular Agricultural Silicon Valley forums

HAIKOU /China/, July 27. /TASS/. The organizers of China Seed Congress and Nanfan Agricultural Silicon Valley Forum on tropical agriculture chose Sanya city on Hainan Island for hosting regular events devoted to the development of innovative agricultural projects. As the organizing committee stated, a multilateral strategic cooperation agreement will be signed this week.

This year, the conference and forum are held on July 27-31. Such events are expected to bring more international attention to Hainan's plant breeding projects. The authorities also hope to showcase the success of the southernmost Chinese province in the area of seed breeding.

Issues concerning the introduction of innovative technologies, forming of reliable corn supply chain, improvement of quality of agricultural products will be discussed during 13 sections of the conference, according to the event's program. The organizers pay special attention to the section devoted to tropical agriculture of Hainan Free Trade Port.

An exhibition occupying 5.5 thousand square meters is open on the sidelines of the forum. Some 50 companies are taking part in it, effectively contributing to enhancing food security in China. Guests of the events will have the opportunity to visit Sanya Yazhouwan Science and Technology City - one of the key seed production centers of the PRC.

More than 170 distinguished experts are set to attend the conference. Many of them will make presentations on scientific and technological developments, management problems and legal sphere in relation to agriculture.

Hainan plays a key role in China's seed program. Breeding projects carried out in the province attract the attention of several hundred research organizations, leading universities and enterprises every year. Thousands of specialists from different regions of China, as well as from other countries, participate in them. China's leading selective breeder, the "father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping (1930-2021), who regularly came there in winter for more than 50 years, was closely connected with the developments in Sanya.