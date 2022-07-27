Aurus wins tender for hybrid cars investment contract — Ministry

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade supported the bid for a special investment contract with Aurus, the Russian producer of luxury cars, for production of hybrid vehicles, the Ministry’s press service said.

"The bid of Aurus Company for award of the special investment contract was approved as part of the tender. I would like to note this will be the first special investment contract with its parameters providing for production of cars with a hybrid power unit," First Deputy Minister Vasily Osmakov is cited as saying.

Investments in the project will be over 4.7 bln rubles ($79.2 mln) and more than 7,500 cars are planned to be produced, the official said.