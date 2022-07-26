Hainan unveiled new locally produced yacht brand at International Consumer Products Expo

HAIKOU, July 26. /TASS/. Hainan unveiled a new locally produced yacht brand at the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou (administrative center of Hainan province, South China).

According to the presentation, Diamond Party Yachts launched a model called D55. It was designed by an Italian specialist and in its basic version it is equipped with two Yammar engines with an output of 250 horsepower, but the manufacturer can increase this figure upon customer's request.

The yacht is 16.8 meters long and 7 meters wide with a draught of 1.26 meters. It combines modern trends in exterior design with a stylish interior. The yacht is designed for cruising - passengers can enjoy a 360-degree view on the upper deck. There are also seating areas, tables and a bar, as well as a free platform, the purpose of which can be changed according to an individual project.

As part of the Haikou Expo, the 2nd International Yacht Show opened on Tuesday. The 180,000-square-meter exposition features more than 200 ships. There are also four national pavilions from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United States. The value of individual yachts is about 150 million yuan (about $22.2 million at the current exchange rate).

The 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo will be held from July 25 to 30 and will feature over 2,800 brands from more than 60 countries and regions around the world. The total exhibition area this year will amount to 100,000 square meters, 80 thousand of which will be occupied by foreign participants. The remaining 20 thousand square meters will house Chinese companies from all regions of the country. As expected, the exhibition will be visited by more than 40 thousand businessmen. France is the guest of honor at this year's event.

The opening ceremony marked the start of the Expo's business program. The exhibition itself starts on Tuesday: from July 26 to 28 the exhibition will be open only for the business community and mass media, and on July 29-30 it will open its doors for the general public.