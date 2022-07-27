Russia to provide $10 mln grant to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, July 27. /TASS/. Russia will provide Kyrgyzstan with a grant for $10 mln to support the budget, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev said on Wednesday.

"Russia will provide the republic with a grant for $10 mln," he said.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan expects to receive part of these funds this fall and will use it to support the country's budget.

The minister noted that Kyrgyzstan also expects to receive emergency rescue and fire-fighting equipment worth $8 mln from Russia in the near future.