British American Tobacco reports $1.15 bln loss due to withdrawal from Russian market

LONDON, July 27. /TASS/. British American Tobacco (BAT) reports losses of 957 mln pounds sterling ($1.15 bln) due to the withdrawal from the Russian market, the multinational tobacco company said in its financial report for the first half of 2022 released on Wednesday.

"Profit from operations on a reported basis was down 25.0% at Ј3,678 million ($4.4 bln), with reported operating margin down 11.7 ppts to 28.6%," the company said. The profit drop was driven by impairment charges recognized in respect of the Group’s decision to transfer its Russian operations, BAT said.

"A charge of Ј958 million ($1.15 bln) related to the impairment of assets and liabilities classified as held-for-sale, of which Ј957 million is in respect of the Group’s Russian businesses and a net Ј1 million ($1.2 mln) relates to the sale of the Group’s business in Iran in 2021" the company said in the report.