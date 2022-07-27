Gas deliveries via Nord Stream fall to 20% due to shutdown of another turbine

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream fell to around 20% of their maximum capacity amid the shutdown of another gas turbine, German gas transport operator Gascade said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, from July 27, 2022, 8:00 (09:00 Moscow time), 1.28 mln cubic meters per hour, or about 20% of the maximum throughput of Nord Stream, was transported via Nord Stream in accordance with applications.

On July 25, Gazprom announced forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. As a result, from July 27, gas pumping through the Nord Stream will drop by half to around 20%. Thus, only one turbine will remain in working condition.