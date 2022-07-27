Ukrainian grain exports expected to begin in coming days — Turkish official

LONDON, July 27. /TASS/. The first batch of Ukrainian grain may be loaded onto ships this week and then, grain exports will begin, Reuters reported, citing a Turkish official who requested anonymity.

"It will not take more than a few days. It looks like the first grains will be loaded this week and its export from Ukraine will take place," the news agency cited the official as saying.

A joint coordination center for the safe export of Ukrainian grain, created on the basis of Turkey’s National Defense University in accordance with a four-party agreement, was launched in Istanbul on Wednesday. Its 20-strong staff would include military officers from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, as well as UN officials. A Turkish Navy admiral heads the center. Counter Admiral Eduard Luik leads Russia’s delegation. Work to monitor the safety of navigation along the routes, from where ships transport grain Ukrainian ports, will continue round the clock.