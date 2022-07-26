Setting quotas for cargo transit to Kaliningrad via EU violates int’l law — governor

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Setting quotas for cargoes going to Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region in transit via the European Union countries is a blatant violation of international law, the region’s governor, Anton Alikhanov, said on Tuesday.

According to the European Commission’s clarifications of July, the volume of cargoes going in transit to the Kaliningrad region is not to exceed an average for the past three years.

"Another strange restriction is the so-called quota allocation. I have already cited an example when we have commodity we used to import from the EU countries and now we want to buy in Russia. There are no such commodities in the statistics, since we did not buy them in Russia and they were never transited to us. <…> It is a flagrant violation of international law and I think that it is necessary to continue to press the European Commission, our neighbors to lift the restrictions," he said.

According to Alikhanov, there is no understanding concerning the criteria used to make this decision. As an example, he cited purchases of gypsum articles the Kaliningrad region has been buying in Europe over the past three years. Now, amid the Western sanctions, the region plans to buy such articles in other Russian regions. "But in line with this decision, we cannot bring them even by rail transport because they [the Europeans] have limited the quota and claim they have done it to ensure that we don’t bypass the sanctions," he said.

On June 18, Lithuania barred transit of EU-sanctioned cargoes to the Kaliningrad region from the rest of Russia either by rail or motor transport. According to the European Commission’s clarifications, restrictions on transit to Kaliningrad by rail transport are lifted on condition of cargo control, but the ban on the transit of goods by motor transport stays in place.