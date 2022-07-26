Russia to redirect energy export to Asia — PM

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia will have to complete major diversification of energy resources, primarily by refocusing to Asia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"We face serious diversification of export, primarily on account of refocusing to the Asia-Pacific Region. Certainly, with maintained trade ties with friendly nations on previous platforms. There is a need to develop transport infrastructure for this purpose, build new and expand existing gas and oil pipeline, upgrade railways, and certainly create port installations and transshipment bases," the Prime Minister said.

Russia needs to have the opportunity over time for quick changes of energy resource supply destinations from the West to the East and vice versa, Mishustin said.

"It is no less important to form over time the opportunity for a quick change in destinations of feedstock supplies from the West to the East and vice versa. For example, by integrating the united gas transport system focusing on Europe with the Power of Siberia project and the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline, making a connector of its kind, which will make possible to much more flexibly respond to the price situation," Mishustin added.