German politician urges providing Gazprom with all necessary documents on turbine

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. Gazprom should "immediately receive all the documents" on the Nord Stream turbine that it needs, Steffen Kotre, representative of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, told TASS on Monday.

"Gazprom cannot install such a turbine simply by relying on luck," he said noting that the current situation "provokes great economic and diplomatic damage."

On Monday, Gazprom announced that it had received documents from Siemens on return of the Nord Stream turbine from Canada but they still do not mitigate earlier identified risks. In particular, issues regarding EU and UK sanctions remain for Gazprom, "whose solution is important for engine supply to Russia and urgent overhaul of other gas turbine engines for the Portovaya compressor stations," Gazprom noted.

Gazprom again requested prompt support from Siemens as regards provision of required documents and clarifications.

The gas pipeline is operating at 40% (67 mln cubic meters per day) from the maximal capacity due to untimely return of gas turbine by Siemens after repair because of Canada’s sanctions against Russia.