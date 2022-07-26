Rosneft starts production drilling at Payakhskoye field on Taimyr

PAYYAKHSKOYE FIELD /Krasnoyarsk region/, July 26. /TASS/. Rosneft has started production drilling at the Payakhskoye field on the Taimyr peninsula in Russia’s Arctic, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The Payakhskoye field is part of the company’s flagship project Vostok oil.

"Today, the stage of production drilling starts, production pads are being drilled. This means that the project is moving from the exploration stage to the operation stage. These are production wells, which will then be connected with pipelines and will deliver oil," said Vladimir Chernov, general director of the Vostok Oil project.Oil supplies from the field will begin in 2024, he said.

"Oil will begin to flow from Payakhskoye field in 2024. By 2027, there will already be a good result - up to 50 million tonnes from the Vostok Oil project will be shipped to world markets along the Northern Sea Route," Chernov added.

Drilling began at the Irkinsky license area of the Payakhskoye field, the well depth will be 3.5 km. The project uses Arctic-class drilling systems manufactured by the Ural-Siberian Industrial Company. They are capable of drilling at a depth of up to 6 km.

Rosneft's Vostok oil project includes 52 license blocks in the north of the Krasnoyarsk region and in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, where 13 oil and gas fields are located (already developed fields of the Vankor group and new ones). Resource base of the project is estimated at 6.2 billion tonnes of liquid hydrocarbons.