Joint grain export coordination center in Istanbul to open on July 27 — Turkish top brass

A joint coordination center for the safe export of grain from Ukraine will open in Istanbul on July 27, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will speak at the center’s opening ceremony," the statement said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that an advance team of Russian experts would arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday to begin work in a four-party format. The Russian delegation is led by Rear Admiral Eduard Luyk.

The center has been set up at the Turkish Defense Ministry’s university in Istanbul’s Levent neighborhood. According to Turkey’s media outlets, 20 people will work there, namely, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian military officers and UN representatives, and headed by a Turkish admiral. Control over the safe navigation along grain transporting routes from Ukrainian ports will be exercised around the clock.

A package of documents geared towards resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering the exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center to search ships carrying grain in order to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid any false flag.