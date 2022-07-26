Wintershall Dea has no plans to withdraw from current projects in Russia — CEO

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Wintershall Dea has no plans to withdraw from its joint ventures (JV) with Gazprom in Russia and will continue to fulfill its contractual obligations, head of the German company, Mario Mehren told a conference call.

"Our view on Russian activities has not changed since Q1, when we announced that we are not going to pursue new/additional projects in Russia. But we also said that we would stay a shareholder in our existing Russian joint ventures. As always, we will also fulfil all our contractual obligations, and we will continue with these joint ventures," he said, answering a question from TASS.

In the coming weeks, projects in Russia will experience a decrease in production due to the start of the scheduled maintenance season, the head of Wintershall Dea added.

Earlier, this German company reported that it had written off investments in Nord Stream 2, and would refuse to implement new oil and gas projects in Russia. Nevertheless, the company plans to continue participating in gas production projects at the Yuzhno-Russkoye field and the development of the Achimov deposits of the Urengoy field with Gazprom.

At the time, the company explained that it retained its stake in existing projects in Russia by the fact that these projects produce natural gas for the energy supply of Europe.