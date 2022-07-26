EU agrees on compromise plan to reduce gas consumption — Czech Presidency

BRUSSELS, July 26. /TASS/. EU countries have agreed on a compromise plan to reduce gas consumption by this winter. The Czech Republic, which presides over the EU Council until the end of the year, announced this on Twitter.

"This was not a Mission Impossible! Ministers have reached a political agreement on gas demand reduction ahead of the upcoming winter," the Czech Chairmanship tweeted.

In turn, a diplomat from one of the EU countries told reporters on Tuesday that the European Commission made a number of concessions to the EU states.

"The ministers have reached a compromise on a much lighter version of the plan proposed by the European Commission to reduce gas supplies, which makes it possible to remove concerns of member countries," the diplomat said.

So far, it is not clear what concessions the European Commission has made.

On Friday, the European Commission published a plan of voluntarily reduction of gas consumption by EU countries with a target of 15% of the average level over the past five years, to be able to survive the winter without Russian gas. For this purpose, underground gas storages in Europe should be filled by October 1. The plan contained a proposal to give the European Commission the right, at its own discretion, to declare an emergency situation in the energy sector, when a voluntary restriction of consumption turned into a mandatory one. Moreover, in this situation, the EU countries were instructed, after reducing consumption by 15%, to bring all surpluses to the EU market to stabilize prices.

All EU countries supported the concept of a voluntary reduction in gas consumption, but at least 11 out of 27 countries were strongly against granting the European Commission the right to unconditionally take gas from EU states.