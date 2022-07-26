Russian tourists’ bank cards may not work in unfriendly countries — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Travelers from Russia should prepare themselves for being unable to use Russian bank cards when visiting unfriendly countries, Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Ivan Volynkin said in an interview with TASS.

"We feel that in this area, the greatest difficulties stem from being unable to use Russian bank cards. <...> Any Russian currently planning a trip to one of the unfriendly countries, the list of which has been approved by government decree, should clearly realize the difficulties he might encounter," the diplomat said.

That said, he noted that the number of Russian tourists traveling abroad has significantly decreased, above all, due to problems with obtaining visas and air travel. "At the same time, naturally, as a result of an unprecedented expulsion of Russian diplomats from the unfriendly countries, the consular component of the activity of our missions abroad was impacted. Work on providing routine consular services such as issuing passports for foreign travel, processing citizenship applications, or providing notary services has been seriously complicated," the official added.