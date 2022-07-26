Scientists for the first time test mosses in Arkhangelsk Region to assess air pollution

ARKHANGELSK, July 26. /TASS/. Scientists of the Northern Arctic Federal University and of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (based near Moscow in Dubna) for the first time will analyze air contamination with heavy metals by testing mosses, which are biology monitors, the University’s representative Marat Yeseyev told TASS. The scientists will collect samples near Arkhangelsk and later on will test them in a reactor in Dubna and at laboratories in Arkhangelsk.

"Our plans are as follows: during the expedition period, during the period of field practices, our researchers will sample moss near Arkhangelsk, in areas of active economic activities," he said. "At a session, scheduled at the Institute for late autumn, the samples, which our experts will collect, [will be tested in a reactor]."

According to Marina Frontasyeva, advisor to director of the Frank Neutron Physics Laboratory at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, the experts will have to collect at least 35 moss samples from the locations, which are in a certain distance from each other. The expedition participants plan to collect about 50 samples.

The method to analyze several moss species to assess air pollution was initiated in the Scandinavian countries in the late 20th century. Mosses grow practically everywhere. They do not have roots and receive nutrition and water from the air. From the air they accumulate the pollutants, including heavy metals. "By using this data, we may put together a map of pollutants’ spread. In our case - of heavy metals. We can see how atmospheric air pollutants affect people’s health," Yeseyev said. Moth collecting methods are not complicated, and experts would be able to compare results from different locations.

In this project, scientists use several methods. At the University’s Arctic center for joint use of scientific equipment they use mass spectrometry and other methods of analytical chemistry to identify pollutants quite accurately. In the Institute’s reactor experts will see the exact isotope structure of heavy metals. "By using both methods, we are conducting unique scientific studies of great importance to understand what happens in the Arctic, how emerge and spread pollutants from different industries, from the human activities in the Arctic," Yeseyev added.

Studies on Novaya Zemlya

During the recent expedition of the Arctic Floating University, scientists sampled mosses to assess heavy metals in Novaya Zemlya’s north. At some locations, like, for example, in the Ivanov Bay, such samples have been taken for the first time. There, most likely, the share of those elements will be small, but, in the archipelago’s north the scientists expect to see proofs of the so-called long-range transportation of pollutants, including from the mainland.

Additionally, the neutron activation analysis in the reactor may determine up to 45 elements. "The project led by our colleagues at the Frank Neutron Physics Laboratory, is related to what Europe has been doing to monitor heavy metals in its air environment," Yeseev said. "The European monitoring system has made it possible to map heavy metals’ distribution in Russia’s European part, more in the southern areas, across Europe and partially in Asia. As for the Arctic studies, they have not been conducted with the possible exception for partially Iceland."

The studies will also feature specialists of the University’s bio monitoring laboratory, who study how pollutants in the Arctic spread along food chains and how they ultimately affect human health.

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). This year, the project is ten years old. The partners in 2022 are the Russian Geographical Society, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, VTB, Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, Rosneft, and the Arkhangelsk Region’s government.