KIEV, July 24. /TASS/. Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain in eight-nine months, if its ports were not blocked, Ukrainian presidential economic adviser Oleg Ustenko said on Sunday.

"If the ports are unblocked right now and we are asked to ship 60 million tonnes of grain, we would ship 60 million tonnes in eight to nine months," Ukraine’s 24 Channel quoted him as saying.

According to Ustenko, Kiev may erm ten billion US dollars from selling 20 million tonnes of grain of the previous harvest and 40 million tonnes of the new harvest. In his words, the harvest stands at 60 million tonnes, of which 20 tonnes are meant for domestic consumption.

He said that Ukraine will need from 20 to 24 months to export this much of grain, if its ports are operating smoothly.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.