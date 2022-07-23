Turkish expert describes Istanbul grain deal as Russia’s political victory

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The agreement on grain exports, signed in Istanbul on Friday, is a political victory for Russia and the de-facto recognition of its control over the Black Sea, Turkish political analyst and economist and former trade representative to Russia Aydin Sezer has told TASS.

"In the first place, it should be underscored that it was Russia who emerged victorious in the light of the agreement signed in Istanbul. As a result, Russia [was granted] exemptions from the West’s economic embargo," he said. "It would be fair to say that the Western nations had to take a step back in the areas of grain and fertilizer exports from Russia, in the banking and logistics sectors and in the matter of insurance for [Russian] vessels."

In his words, Friday’s deal should not be viewed as "a political agreement or a ceasefire deal."

"It only means that the blockade has been lifted for some categories of goods. So, it’s an important victory for Russia from the political standpoint. Thanks to this agreement, supported by the UN and the West, the issue of Russia’s factual control in the Black Sea has been recognized, albeit de-facto," the official added.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a quadrilateral coordination center to inspect ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and rule out provocations.