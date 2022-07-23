Ukraine to keep current grain export routes when ports are unblocked — minister

KIEV, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine will maintain its export routes, used for transporting grain before Friday’s signing of the Istanbul agreement, Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Nikolay Solsky said.

"The price for taking the Ukrainian grain to ports in Poland, Baltic states, Romania and other countries was high and remains high. But those routes will be maintained and developed, because now we need to have an alternative all the time," he told the Rada television.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov, who signed the Istanbul document on the part of Ukraine on Friday, also said that Kiev would keep searching for alternative grain transportation routes despite the agreement.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a quadrilateral coordination center to inspect ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and rule out provocations.