Unblocking of Ukrainian ports to benefit entire world — UN WFP Director

ROME, July 22. /TASS/. UN World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley called the agreement on grain export signed in Istanbul "great news."

"Great news: Ukraine & Russia have made an agreement in #Istanbul to open Ukrainian ports, so that critical food & fertilizer can flow to millions. A decision that benefits the world," he tweeted.

Earlier, Beasley estimated that, should the conflict in Ukraine drag on, the number of starving people in the world may increase to almost 50 million people. He warned about a risk of "global destabilization, famine and migration at an unprecedented scale" due to growing food prices, caused by the Ukrainian crisis, among other things. Furthermore, in early June, the World Food Programme announced a fundraiser to aid residents of crisis regions. The UN explained that, due to growing food and fuel prices, the WFP monthly spendings increased by $71 million.