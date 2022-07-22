EU praises deal on grain exports from Ukraine as step in right direction

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. The European Union believes that signing of the deal on grain exports from Ukraine is a step in the right direction, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"Today‘s Istanbul agreement is a step in the right direction. We call for its swift implementation," he wrote on Twitter.

The official welcomed mediation efforts of the United Nations and Turkey and condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Similar statements were issued earlier in the day by President of the European Council Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Lead Spokesperson for the EU External Action Service Peter Stano said on Friday that EU member states would not participate in the implementation of the grain deal. In his words, EU has no peaceful or mediation initiatives for Ukraine as well, since Russia "opposes" EU participation in any talks.

Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN signed an agreement in Istanbul on Friday that creates a grain corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine via the Black Sea. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu signed the deal on behalf of Russia.

On Thursday, the European Union announced the seventh package of anti-Russian sanctions. The measures may affect Russian oil deliveries, but remove all restrictions on exports of Russian food and fertilizers.