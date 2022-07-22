US authorizes transactions with Russian companies under sanctions until October 20

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. The United States authorized transactions with debt instruments and participation interests in capital of Russian companies under sanctions due to the situation around Ukraine until October 20, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

The Treasury released the general license of relevant content. Transactions are allowed until October 20, 2022, as indicated in the document.

The US administration also authorized certain transactions on credit derivatives pertaining to Russia and exposed to earlier introduced Washington’s sanctions, the Treasury informed.

The general license in this regard allows all transactions related to setup, organization, participation and holding of auctions to complete operations with credit derivatives related to Russia. The effective term of this license is not specified.