Halt of container shipments via Rotterdam will not affect Russian transit much — expert

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The halt of container shipments by the Dutch port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, to and from Russia will not have much impact on Russian transit.

Secretary General of the International Coordinating Council for Trans-Eurasian Transportation (CCTT) Gennady Bessonov voiced this opinion talking to TASS on Friday.

"I think nothing will change much. The transit from the European Union still goes through the territory of Belarus and Poland. I think that there will not be any serious change in the overall picture," he said.

Bessonov stressed that the German port of Mukran is of greatest interest to Russia - cargo flows could go to this port through Kaliningrad.

"For us, of course, the most important is the port of Mukran, where a ferry service to Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg was established," he noted.

According to Bessonov, the volume of shipments via Rotterdam from Russia was small. He also noted that Russia interacted through the port of Rotterdam when it worked with Maersk.

In early March, such major container lines as Maersk, MSC, CGM and Hapag-Lloyd reported on the suspension of Russian transportation. According to Ritsaus Bureau data released in May of this year, Danish transport company Maersk lost about $700 million in the first quarter due to its exit from the Russian market.

On July 22, The Dutch port of Rotterdam said it decided to halt container transport to and from Russia. The port authority said the loss of container traffic to and from Russia was due to the sanctions and the uncertainty associated with that.

In June, according to the port authority, trade with Russia accounted for 13% of the port's cargo turnover, or 62 million tonnes of nearly 470 million tonnes of total cargo turnover.