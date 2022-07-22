Gazprom does not have any additional contract obligations on return of turbine — company

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Gazprom once again turned to Siemens with a request to provide documents for the return of the repaired turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline, but so far has not received them, the holding said. The current contract does not provide for additional obligations of the Russian side to receive the turbine, Gazprom noted.

"Taking into account the significant potential risks in case of non-compliance with all established procedures as part of the return of the specified engine, Gazprom was forced to once again apply to Siemens with a similar request. Gazprom emphasized that the current terms of the contract do not provide for additional obligations of the Russian side for obtaining this engine," Gazprom said in a statement.

So far, Siemens has not provided documents on the return of the repaired turbine from Canada, despite repeated requests from Gazprom, the holding stressed.

Earlier Reuters reported citing sources that the turbine got stuck during transit in Germany, allegedly because of lack of a permit from Russia.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any blame directed at Russia due to the delayed return of the turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline from Canada is groundless.

Since mid-June, the Nord Stream project has been operating at 40% of its maximum capacity due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from maintenance work. One of the turbines built by Siemens Energy in Canada was sent to Montreal for an overhaul. The producer refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia.

On July 9, after numerous requests, Canada decided to return the turbine to Germany. The return date has not been defined yet. The European Commission said that such actions do not violate sanctions against Russia, since these measures do not apply to gas transit equipment.

President Vladimir Putin said that if the turbine for Nord Stream is not returned to Russia, only 30 million cubic meters of gas per day can be pumped along the route instead of the current 60 million cubic meters. He highlighted the fact that at the end of July "another turbine should be sent" for maintenance work.