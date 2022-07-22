Parallel import to have disinflationary effect — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Parallel import will have a disinflationary effect, chairperson of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference on Friday after the Board meeting.

"Regarding the effect of parallel import on inflation, our vision is somewhat different. We believe, on the contrary, parallel import will have disinflationary effect because the offer of goods on the Russian market will grow and the effect is likely therefore to be disinflationary," Nabiullina said.

"Parallel import in the new reality definitely increases supply and accordingly is the disinflationary one," Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Aleksey Zabotkin added.