Volume of foreign investment used in Hainan up 67.4% in first half of 2022

HAIKOU /China/, July 22. /TASS/. The volume of used foreign investment in the southern Chinese province of Hainan amounted to $1.59 billion in the first half of the year, up 67.4% year-on-year. This was reported by The Paper with reference to the Provincial Statistical Bureau.

According to the article, the growth rate for the first half of the year exceeded the growth rate for the first quarter by 30.5 points. Projects with the participation of foreign capital were launched in Hainan during the reporting period, the newspaper noted. Some companies from Great Britain, Germany and the USA increased their investments in the province.

All this contributes to the acceleration of the construction and development of a free trade port in Hainan, the publication notes. At the end of 2021, the amount of used investment in Hainan Province rose 16.2% year-on-year to $3.5 billion.

June 1, 2020, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of China published a program for the creation of a free trade port in Hainan. The document provides for the creation of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to complete the construction of the free port on the territory of the province in 2025, by which time the island should have a system of free trade and investment. By 2035, Hainan is expected to have a free trade and investment system, cross-border capital flows, entry and exit of people, and freight transportation.