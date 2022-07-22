More than 600 new products from around the world will be unveiled in Haikou

HAIKOU /China/, July 22. /TASS/. Over 600 different products from all over the world will be presented for the first time at the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo, or Hainan Expo 2022, which will be held on July 26-30 in the city of Haikou in the southern province of Hainan. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, this was announced at a press conference held by the event's organizers in Beijing and Haikou.

The total area of the exposition this year will cover 100 thousand square meters, 80 thousand of which will be occupied by foreign exhibitors. The remaining 20 thousand square meters will be occupied by Chinese companies from all regions of the country. Thus, the total area of the exposition has increased in comparison with the first exhibition by 20 thousand square meters.

The exhibition, according to the organizers, will feature about 2.8 thousand brands from more than 60 countries and regions. More than 40 thousand professional buyers are expected to visit its pavilions. France is the guest of honor at the exhibition, which will be held at Hainan International Exhibition Center.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo was held in Haikou from May 7-10, 2021. It was attended by representatives from 70 countries and regions, more than 2.6 thousand premium brands and more than 1.5 thousand companies. The event attracted about 240 thousand visitors. In terms of its scale, it was the largest consumer goods exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

The proposal to organize the exhibition was included in the program of building a free trade port in Hainan, which was published June 1, 2020. September 20 the same year, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council of the PRC officially approved it. Both the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Hainan Government are acting as organizers. It is China's first international exhibition dedicated to consumer goods.

China considers the expo to be an important part of the effort to build a free trade port on Hainan. This project includes the transformation of the island into a special customs zone.