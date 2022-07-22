Historians, anthropologists, media to participate in eco expedition to Seyakha taiga

TASS, July 22. The final ecology expedition to the Seyakha village will feature in addition to volunteers teams of historians, sociologists, anthropologists and reporters. The specialists will work on a website of the village, where a cleanup mission has been completed, leader of the Green Arctic international organization Yevgeny Rozhkovsky told TASS on Thursday.

"The volunteers will continue a cleanup on the river’s left bank. They will remove scrap metal and construction waste, which remains there since the late 1990s, will help the local administration and residents in cleaning the village’s territory," he said. "Additionally, jointly with the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region’s Interior Affairs Department, the volunteers will conduct sociology surveys and will prepare materials for the website, which will present the village. For these purposes, the team features historians, sociologists, anthropologists and reporters."

The team of volunteers is 20 people - ten men and ten women. The ecology-social expedition will continue for two weeks - from July 25 to August 7.

In 2020 and 2021, the volunteers have cleaned the Seyakha tundra from scrap metal, wood, glass, plastics and other waste, which had remained there from the Soviet times. In 2021, during the expedition, they organized eight eco-social master classes for the locals and volunteers.

Earlier, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region’s Governor Dmitry Artyukhov announced year 2022 in the region the Year of Ecology. However, not only in the Year of Ecology, but quite regularly, for a few years now volunteers have been participating in ecological expeditions to remove the industrial waste, which still remains there after the first wave of Yamal’s development in the Soviet times.