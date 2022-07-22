Arctic Zone business resident invests $434 million in Arkhangelsk Region’s new port

ARKHANGELSK, July 22. /TASS/. A new business resident of the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone will invest about 25 billion rubles ($434 million) in construction of a port in the Arkhangelsk Region, the region’s Governor Alexander Tsybulsky posted on Telegram on Friday.

"An agreement between the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, the Talagi Arctic Port-Industrial Complex has been signed in Arkhangelsk. Now, we have 136 business residents. The agreement is on the construction of a port with a stage-by-stage development and its further integration into the West-East transport corridor," the governor wrote. "Off-budget investments in the project will make about 25 billion rubles."

The complex will be built in the Primorsky District. The project will offer 700 new jobs. The investor suggests building a plant to make giant reinforced concrete massifs for hydraulic engineering facilities in the Arctic, and ship repair facilities to service the Arctic Fleet. The complex will receive large-sized vessels with deadweight of up to 30,000 tonnes.

The project’s key direction is a port-warehouse complex. The complex will have a Light Industry Park for small and medium businesses, which will have industrial and warehouse units of flexible formats.

The Arctic Zone’s business residents in the Arkhangelsk Region enjoy revenue tax benefits: for the first five years they pay 5%, for the following five years - 10%. They pay lower property taxes: for the first five years - 0.1%, for the following five years - 1.1%. These incentives are applicable for five tax periods.