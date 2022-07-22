Governor: Arkhangelsk port’s deep-water region may be key element of Northern Sea Route

ARKHANGELSK, July 22. /TASS/. The deep-water region of the Arkhangelsk sea port may become a key element of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) under the current economic conditions, the Arkhangelsk Region’s Governor Alexander Tsybulsky told a meeting on the Arctic Region’s investment potential, which was chaired by Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov on Friday.

"In the new economic situation, the importance of the Arkhangelsk port has grown greatly. The port’s deep-water region may be a key element in infrastructures of the Northern Sea Route, while NSR’s development is a strategic task, announced by the president. Besides the region’s transport and logistics potential we have competences in shipbuilding and repairing," the administration’s press service quoted the governor as saying.

The meeting participants discussed a complex plan to develop the Arkhangelsk transport hub and to build a deep-water region of the Arkhangelsk sea port. According to the project, the deep-water sea port’s total capacity would be 37.9 million tonnes a year. The project envisages the construction of a railway line of 70 kilometers and a 50-kilometer-long motorway. The total investments under the project are estimated at 150 billion rubles ($2.5 billion). The project’s implementation will offer 2,800 jobs in the region.

According to the governor, the engineering industry accounts for 11.7% of the region's GRP, and this share may increase. "While in the past most ship repairs were done abroad, nowadays these works are carried out at domestic shipyards. Therefore, the state support for projects in shipbuilding and ship repair is especially relevant," the press service quotes him as saying. The demand for dock repairs of the Arctic fleet in Arkhangelsk in the coming years will grow by 2.5 times, which will require at least one new dock with a capacity of 9,000 tonnes. The meeting participants discussed options for financing the construction of new docks with the support from the state.