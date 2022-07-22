Global recession risks may reduce demand for exports from Russia, weaken ruble — regulator

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The growing risks of a global recession may further weaken external demand for Russian exports and lead to a weakening of the ruble, according to a press release from the Bank of Russia following a meeting of the Board of Directors.

"The realization of the growing risks of a global recession may further weaken external demand for Russian exports and, as a result, provoke a weaker ruble. Disinflationary effects could be caused by maintaining a significant trade surplus amid more stable dynamics of exports compared to imports," the regulator notes.

The Bank of Russia noted that a set of risks from external conditions could have both pro-inflationary and disinflationary effects.

"A further aggravation of external trade and financial restrictions may have a proinflationary effect, thereby leading to a weaker ruble and a sharper decline in the potential of the Russian economy than expected in the baseline scenario," according to the press release.

The regulator noted that "supply-side constraints may in particular strengthen because of a slow replenishment of stocks of finished goods, raw materials and components in the event of persistently negative trends in imports."

On Friday, the Bank of Russia sharply lowered the key rate by 1.5 percentage points at once, to 8% per annum, pointing to low consumer price growth and difficult external conditions for the Russian economy.