Ruble down against dollar, euro as foreign currency trading starts on MOEX

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The ruble weakened against the dollar and the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Friday.

As of 10:16 am Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.22% at 56.77 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was up by 0.64% at 57.61 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate rose by 1.29% to 57.38 rubles, while the euro exchange rate gained 1.13% to 57.89 rubles.

As of 10:16 am the MOEX Index was up by 0.6% at 2,065.9 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 0.4% at 1,146.77 points. As trading opened at 10:00 am, the MOEX edged up by 0.12% to 2,056.16 points, while the RTS added 0.11% to 1,143.45 points.